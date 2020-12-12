Mark Shepard: Corvallis city manager battles pandemic, other issues

Six-plus months into his sixth year as city manager of Corvallis, Mark Shepard is working through a routine period dominated by the coronavirus, homelessness and the need to replace more than 120 years of staff institutional knowledge.
In other words it’s business as usual for a person seeking to manage a city of nearly 60,000 people.
“It’s certainly a very interesting and challenging job,” said Shepard, 55, in a bit of an understatement.”
Shepard participated in a pair of dual Gazette-Times interviews, one via email and one via telephone, in an effort to provide an overview of his tenure with the city, which began May 1, 2015.
In the past 10 months he has had to replace four department directors, each of whom had more than 30 years of service with the city.
Three of the hires have been made. Capt. Nick Hurley is now Chief Hurley, after being promoted in February to replace Jonathan Sassaman. Meredith Petit came to the city in October from El Segundo, California, to replace long-time Parks and Recreation Director Karen Emery.
Ryan Seidl, controller with Motorola Solutions in Chicago, takes over the Finance Department on Jan. 18. Seidl succeeds interim director Andy Parks, who served in the role after Nancy Brewer left in August to become interim city manager in Lebanon.
The final hire, to replace retired Public Works Director Mary Steckel, is months away, Shepard said. Veteran City Engineer Greg Gescher is serving as director on an interim basis.
The departures mean that among the senior city leaders who were present when Shepard started in 2015 only Human Resources Director Mary Beth Altmann Hughes remains at her post.
“The change is not a surprise,” Shepard said. “When I was considering applying for the city manager position I noticed that almost all of the department directors at the time were nearing retirement. So I knew this turnover was going to happen in the coming years. What has happened in Corvallis with retirements is mirrored across the state and country.
“Even so, losing four long-serving directors in the span of four months is a bit extreme. I will miss the depth of knowledge and the friendships I had with the past directors. For me it is both a challenge and an opportunity. I am really excited about the staff I have been fortunate enough to bring here to Corvallis. The community … is fortunate to have this great team.”
The team has been tested severely since the coronavirus hit in March.
The virus, Shepard said, posed “challenges to how the city delivers service to the community and how we can support the businesses and individuals impacted. This will be something we are dealing with for years to come as the pandemic’s effects will be felt for a long time.
“Staff throughout the entire organization have remained flexible and positive through extremely challenging times. I feel good that my focus on emergency preparedness helped lay a foundation in how the city has responded.”
The key focal point for city and Benton County virus response was an emergency operations center that included city and county employees.
The nine bosses
Shepard works at the pleasure of the nine city councilors, who also are charged with hiring the city attorney and the municipal judge. They also serve two-year terms, which means regular turnover.
“Two-year council terms and nine city councilors has been a bigger challenge than I anticipated,” he said. “The large number of councilors — no city in Oregon has more councilors and I know of only one other that has as many as nine councilors — can make it difficult to be efficient and effective.
“The two-year council terms are also a challenge. As of January 2021, there will be no councilors left who were originally in office when I was hired in 2015. The first two election cycles brought four new councilors each time. We are continually in a cycle of training and educating councilors. Thinking and planning beyond two years is a challenge, but the Strategic Operational Plan (which Shepard instituted in 2018) is helping in that regard.”
Tension can crop up when councilors put forward initiatives that are not in the budget or the SOP. Lately, that has meant increasing battles over spending to fight homelessness.
“I believe I have a good relationship with the City Council and have their support,” he said. “My role as the city manager is to provide the City Council with accurate and timely information and advice so that they can make the best decision possible for the long-term interest of the community. There are times when the information provided by our professional staff may not align with what a councilor or community member wants as an outcome. That is a natural tension that comes with the job and it should not deter me or staff from providing their professionally informed advice and recommendations.
“It is also a good reminder that the job of a city councilor is difficult, too. I believe I am doing my best work when I am helping them make difficult decisions effectively, with the most information and context that we can provide.”
Albany perspective
Shepard spent 23 years working for the city of Albany in a number of capacities while living in Corvallis the entire time. He was assistant city manager when Corvallis hired him.
“Becoming the city manager here in Corvallis is somewhat unique for the city and for me,” he said. “In most cases, city managers are hired from out of town. In my case, I lived in Corvallis for 23 years before getting hired. I am here because I want to help my city, not just any city. I am fortunate to serve the city I have enjoyed calling home for so many years. In return, the city gets a city manager who is committed to it at a depth and with passion and perspective not normally found. This is much more than a job to me, it is an opportunity to help make my (as a community member) city better.”
Challenges remain, regardless of how quickly the pandemic is resolved. Key initiatives Shepard would like to move forward on are council policies and facilities upgrades.
“Updating council policies has taken much longer than I had planned and has been stalled for the last nine months with the pandemic,” he said.” This is an administrative task that is admittedly not as high profile as some of our other work efforts, but when it is complete I expect that we will have created some much-needed efficiencies for the month-to-month operations of the city.
“I had hoped to have the city facility needs assessment completed by now. But I have a plan in place to get that rolling and expect to have something around the fall of 2021. Completing the needs assessment is a critical first step in addressing some of our long-term building infrastructure needs. If we do not adequately plan for these needs we will become inefficient and find it challenging to attract and retain high quality employees.”
Such as himself. Shepard has expressed concerns about being overworked and in his most recent evaluation he asked for – and received – some additional vacation time.
“There are a lot of demands and stress that comes with the work,” he said. “The 5-plus years I have been in the job, there has been a whole lot of work that needed to be done, inwardly and outwardly. It feels great to look at how far we have come and all we have accomplished even as the work can also be pretty taxing and take a lot out of you. Having the organization and council think and act strategically is one key to the city’s success and can help reduce the stress from the challenges we face.
“The city will be best served if we stick to our top priorities and focus on accomplishing them. It is easy to get pulled in many directions and lose sight of priorities. The push to chase the next new issue, in addition to the strategic things we are trying to accomplish, is what creates the stress and fatigue. Since our resources, including staff time, are limited, it is imperative that we make the sometimes difficult decisions to focus on our priorities, understanding we will not address every want or request brought before the city.”
