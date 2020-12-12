Mark Shepard: Corvallis city manager battles pandemic, other issues

Tension can crop up when councilors put forward initiatives that are not in the budget or the SOP. Lately, that has meant increasing battles over spending to fight homelessness.

“I believe I have a good relationship with the City Council and have their support,” he said. “My role as the city manager is to provide the City Council with accurate and timely information and advice so that they can make the best decision possible for the long-term interest of the community. There are times when the information provided by our professional staff may not align with what a councilor or community member wants as an outcome. That is a natural tension that comes with the job and it should not deter me or staff from providing their professionally informed advice and recommendations.

“It is also a good reminder that the job of a city councilor is difficult, too. I believe I am doing my best work when I am helping them make difficult decisions effectively, with the most information and context that we can provide.”

Albany perspective

Shepard spent 23 years working for the city of Albany in a number of capacities while living in Corvallis the entire time. He was assistant city manager when Corvallis hired him.