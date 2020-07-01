Market of Choice employees balk at company's stance on Black Lives Matter masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Market of Choice claims it supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

But apparently not when it comes to its employees and their choice of protective masks while on duty.

The supermarket chain’s decision to not allow Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the clock has resulted in a manager of the Corvallis store being out of a job and employees and community members protesting outside the Northwest Circle Boulevard store and other locations.

This comes after a June 12 social media post by Rick Wright, Market of Choice’s CEO, who acknowledged the recent focus on racial bias in the United States and urged that steps be taken to remove it from the country.

“At Market of Choice, we stand with the Black Community. We believe Black Lives Matter. We support our Black Team Members, Customers and Vendors and do not tolerate racial bias, discrimination or injustice at our stores or in our communities,” Wright said.

He added later in the post: “Now is the time to write the final chapter of a dark history of systemic, nationwide problems and create a new story based on equality and civil rights. Our company is actively learning ways for us to take action. These steps will be in response to this historic movement, so we want to be intentional with our choices.”