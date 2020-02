The Marys Peak Alliance is hosting its 26th celebration of the mountain at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd Street in Corvallis.

This is the 26th such event and it will feature 14 regional writers who traveled to the mountain last June. Some hiked to the summit, some explored hidden waterfalls and others examined the peak's geology. They will be reading the poems and short essays that they wrote to honor Marys Peak.