Marys Peak climate and weather impact on Corvallis topic of discussion at the Old World Deli

Marys Peak climate and weather impact on Corvallis topic of discussion at the Old World Deli

{{featured_button_text}}

The Marys Peak Alliance in conjunction with the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University, will address the impact of Marys Peak on climate and weather conditions in Corvallis, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 at the Old World Deli located at 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Speaker Dr. Nick Siler, will present research information that has been gathered on the changing weather and climate patterns. The focus will be on those changes related to the Oregon Coastal Mountains and Marys Peak and its impact on the residents of Corvallis.

The Marys Peak Alliance, a committee of AFRANA, Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas, facilitates community supported projects to enhance recreation and connect people to their natural and cultural heritage in Benton County and surrounding areas.

For more information about the presentation of the visit https://www.afrana.org/calendar/events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News