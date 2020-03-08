Marys Peak focus of library program

Oregon geologist Dr. Robert Lillie will discuss his latest book, "Oregon Island in the Sky," at noon Friday, March 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Lillie's book tells the geological story of Marys Peak and its connections to the state's natural and cultural history.

Lillie specializes in communicating park landscapes and their deeper meanings to the public. He was a professor of geosciences at Oregon State University from 1984 to 2011 and is a certified interpretive guide and Oregon master naturalist, as well as an author of several books about geological landscapes.

Author-signed books will be available at this Friends of the Albany Public Library program. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served. For more information, call 541-924-0130.

