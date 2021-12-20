Marys River floods near Philomath

The Marys River reached a minor flood level in Philomath on Monday morning, Dec. 20.

Data from the National Weather Service indicated the river reached a stage of 20.77 feet at 10 a.m. The minor flood stage is 20 feet while the major flood stage is 21 feet.

The flood comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home areas on Sunday.

On Monday, NWS issued a flood warning for the Marys River near Philomath. The warning also included the Willamette River tributaries. The warning estimated “widespread lowland and agricultural flooding” with numerous roads along the river to be affected and some structures near the river at risk of flooding.

According to Philomath City Manager Chris Workman, there was some water over the roadway on Chapel Drive at 15th and 16th streets in Philomath.

The city put out warning signs of high water, but no roads were fully closed.

According to Workman, measuring station projections estimated the river level was reaching its peak around 10 a.m. and would start to drop back down.

The NWS flood warning estimated the water surface in the river would drop below flood stage around Monday afternoon.

“We always advise residents and people traveling through to avoid these flooded areas,” Workman said. “Don’t play in flood water. (The water) is dangerous and not clean.”'

