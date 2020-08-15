Mask giveaway set for Benton County sites

The Benton County Health Department and a series of community partners are hosting a mask giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at sites throughout the county.
Available to residents on a mostly drive-through basis, said Dave Busby, the emergency planner for the Corvallis Fire Department, will be KN95 masks, face coverings designed for children, face shields and hand sanitizer.
The KN95 masks will be available in the highest quantities, organizers said. No coronavirus testing will be available at any of the sites.
“We’re trying to make an extra effort to get PPE (personal protective equipment) to everyone in the community who needs it,” said Busby, who has played a key role in the county’s emergency operations center during the pandemic.
Mike Moore, who is helping coordinate the giveaway at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted that “the KN95 masks are meant for consumer use and do not take away from the supplies available to front-line workers.”
Here is a look at the sites which will be distributing the gear. Busby said organizers intentionally looked to involve as many communities in the county as possible.
Adair Village: Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave.
Corvallis: Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive.
Corvallis: Corvallis Farmers’ Market on Northwest First Street. Please note that this distribution site will feature a walk-up booth.
Corvallis: South Gate Plaza, 1810 SW Third Street.
Corvallis: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
Inavale: Fire Station 203, 25700 Llewellyn Road.
North Albany: North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive.
Philomath: Fire Station 201, 1035 Main St.
Wren: Fire Station 202, 34925 Wren Road.
Monroe also will be participating, but the City Hall (668 Commercial Street) distribution site will be open for walk-up customers during business hours Aug. 24-28.
Benton County Health officials say that the supplies have been stored properly and that volunteers staffing the sites will be wearing face coverings and gloves. Participating community members are asked to wear masks and to stay home if they are not feeling well.
“Our local and state governments are clearly encouraging and requiring mask usage,” said Moore. “This large-scale event to actually distribute masks to community members goes beyond encouragement to actually facilitate participation. I believe this is the first large-scale event of its kind in Corvallis and the scale of the giveaway is impressive.”
Volunteer and community groups participating in the event include the Adair Village Community Emergency Response Team (Cert); Adair Village emergency management; Benton County CERT; Benton County emergency management; American Red Cross/Cascades Region; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; the city of Monroe; the Corvallis Farmers’ Market; the Corvallis Fire Department; Crossroads Christian Fellowship; North Albany Community Church; the Philomath Fire Department; Santiam Christian School; Scouts of America; and the Wren emergency preparedness group.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.