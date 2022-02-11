Masks stay off in Alsea despite community concerns over lost funding

An attempt to rescind a January resolution that gave the school board the authority to decide whether students and staff should have to wear masks failed Thursday night, Feb. 10 after a lone board member was unable to get even one vote of support.

More than two hours into the school board meeting, Risteen Follett made the motion, which was held in the Alsea Charter School gymnasium and filled with impassioned public comment from community members both for and against the Jan. 13 resolution, which essentially made mask-wearing optional.

Public health policies are enacted by the Oregon Health Authority and supported by the state Department of Education in school settings. Oregon law does not allow local laws to supersede state public health rules.

“Our role here is to make things better for the children,” Follett said, addressing Superintendent Marc Thielman and other board members. “If I look at this objectively, I believe that we are not serving them to the best of their abilities.”

While most people in the room, Follett included, agreed they were glad to be rid of masks, there was criticism from some corners about how the decision was made and the financial repercussions the district now faces because of it.

The state notified Thielman and school board chair Ron Koetz in a Jan. 23 letter that federal funds designed to help school districts during the pandemic would be placed on hold and not released until the district comes back into compliance with the state's indoor mask mandate.

For Alsea School District, that adds up to $270,000-plus in COVID-19 relief funds, formally known as Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief funding.

He and the board “did anticipate that before moving forward with implementation,” Thielman said, contradicting Follett, who said the board did not address the frozen funds in the Jan. 13 meeting minutes.

Follett added the withholding of funds has staff anxious, which in turn affects students. The Alsea Education Association has sent the board multiple emails in opposition to the resolution.

Additionally, the district could face up to nearly $136,000 in fines from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health for willfully violating the law.

Follett and several parents in the district voiced their concerns at the meeting over these financial threats. Thielman responded that the district will automatically be back in compliance with the law, once the general statewide face covering requirements are lifted March 31.

Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that the mask mandates will be lifted no later than March 31 because modeling predicts the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients will drop to below 400 statewide.

“But why are we not doing it today?” Follett pressed. “It feels like we’re playing a game.”

Thielman said he was “willing to roll the dice” on the Department of Education unfreezing the funds April 1 for the district to use for services like summer school or whatever they believe would help students catch up after the academic declines associated with the pandemic.

But simply waiting until the state lifts its mask mandate is not the only step the district must take to become eligible for the funds again. Thielman and Koetz must also sign a new assurance stating the district will remain in compliance with all state laws and regulations, per a Feb. 10-dated letter ODE sent to the pair.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media, Thielman — who is also running for Oregon governor in the May primary — said he plans to sign the assurance but will return his district to "local control" next time around, if needed.

“I don’t mind singing the assurance, but I need to be able to believe they will follow through with that,” he said. “If they make more bad policies, we will decide based on ethics or morality to go another way, then we will undo that.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.