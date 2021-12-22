Mass vaccination sites are returning to the mid-valley, how to find them

Linn County has released details of its latest mass vaccination effort, which will be coordinated at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany. The large clinics will resume on Jan. 4.

The need to resume large-scale vaccinations – both for initial doses and boosters – has been emphasized by both the Oregon Health Authority and Linn County Public Health as a way of avoiding a surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant.

“With the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19, commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker directed Public Health Director Todd Noble and Fair & Expo Center manager Randy Porter to develop a plan that focuses on where and when large-scale vaccination clinics can be held,” a count news release says.

The county put a plan together to hold mass clinics at the fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road, for three weeks in January. The dates of the clinics are Jan. 4 through Jan. 7, Jan. 10 through Jan. 14, and Jan. 17 through Jan. 19. Each day’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All three brands of the coronavirus vaccine will be available. No appointment is needed and folks can come to secure first, second or third-dose booster shots.

The OHA and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both say that it doesn’t matter which dose you receive for a booster – Pfizer recipients can receive a Moderna booster and vice versa. Johnson & Johnson recipients, however, are encouraged to get boosted with another brand because it’s believed that immunity wanes faster for the single-dose vaccine.

People are eligible for a booster dose six months after their second dose, or two months after their J&J shot. Booster doses are not available for people younger than 16. Linn County says it will not have doses for children ages 5-11.

Benton County will also be holding vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

The Corvallis Boys & Girls Club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd, will be hosting a pediatric vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 30. Doses are only available to people aged 5 to 17.

There will also be a pediatric vaccine clinic at Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd. in Corvallis, on Jan. 14 and Feb. 4. The clinics run from 3 to 7 p.m. both days and is only providing Pfizer vaccines to eligible individuals who are 17 years old or younger.

Philomath High School will host a pediatric clinic from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 31. The high school is at 2054 Applegate St.

The Alsea School at 301 S. Third St. will host a vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Feb. 1. The clinic is for anyone 5 or older.

Finally, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St., will host a clinic for those aged 5 or older from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

Appointments are not necessary at any of these clinics and vaccines are free. You do not need proof of insurance to receive a vaccine.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

