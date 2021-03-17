Max water levels at Detroit Lake lowered; public meeting planned

The maximum water level at Detroit Reservoir is being lowered this year to reduce the possible impacts of future earthquakes. The reduction in water levels could affect boat ramp access in dry years and is just one part of ongoing seismic readiness work there.

The reservoir spans the border of Linn and Marion counties on the North Santiam River near the city of Detroit and is a crucial source of drinking water for communities in both counties, including Salem. A 2020 seismic study there found that the current maximum water levels might “overstress the spillway gates during a large earthquake,” a news release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated.

To avoid this, the maximum height of the reservoir will be reduced by five feet, to 1,558.5 feet from 1,563.5 feet. While that may not seem like a lot, officials say it would significantly reduce the strain on the floodgates during an earthquake.

The move might impact boat ramp access during some years, however, as the waterline drops below ramp lines, especially during the driest part of the summer in August and September. The reduction is not expected to impact other recreation activities, like non-motorized boating, fishing, swimming and camping.