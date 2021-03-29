May election will shake up area school boards

Both the Greater Albany Public Schools and Corvallis School District boards will look different after the upcoming election.

The upcoming race for three open GAPS board seats will feature a former board member, a teacher and a Linn County commissioner.

Public filings show eight people running for Albany’s school board in the May 18 election. Current members Kim Butzner, Justin Roach and Jennifer Ward did not file to run once their term expires on June 30 of this year.

Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist has filed, throwing his hat into the ring for Butzner’s Zone 2 seat. He will compete against Valley Health Acupuncture owner Willard Sheppy.

Vying for Ward’s Zone 1 seat is former GAPS school board member Frank Bricker, who served for more than 20 years before stepping aside in 2018. He will run against office manager Clarice Law and small business owner Brad Wilson.

South Albany High School teacher Denee Newton-Vasquez will face attorney Allison Ecker and dentist Pete Morse for an at-large position on the board.

In Corvallis, three of the four board members up for reelection have filed to run. Jay Conroy in Position 5 has not filed.