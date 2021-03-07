Mayors participate in fundraiser for gleaners coordinator Cookie Johnson after racist graffiti

Cookie Johnson, Marys River Gleaners coordinator, said the outpouring of support she has received since the gleaners buildings in Pioneer Park were vandalized with the message “get out,” and a racial slur has been nothing less than shocking.
The graffiti appeared to be targeting Cookie, who is Black. Cookie is known locally for her years of service to the community through her volunteer work with the Marys River Gleaners in Corvallis, a local nonprofit that helps feed people and provide wood for heat. She has worked with the group since 2004 and has been the coordinator since 2007.
A fundraiser to send Cookie on vacation was started Feb. 27 by Eric Niemann, the former mayor of Philomath. The operation has raised more than $2,500 toward the $5,000 goal. Niemann started the fundraiser after reading a newspaper article in which Cookie said it has been five years since she last went on vacation.
“Every time I talk about it, I get choked up,” Cookie said of the fundraiser. “I was just really shocked. I’ve never had anybody do anything like that for me before.”
Cookie, who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, said she’s waiting for the pandemic to subside before she goes on vacation. But once she feels it’s safe, she hopes to visit her sisters in California and Maryland, as well as some family in Arizona.
The day after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Cookie Johnson was paid a visit at the gleaners buildings in Pioneer Park by Niemann and Mayor Alex Johnson of Albany, who is no relation to Cookie. The mayor brought Cookie Johnson flowers.
“It just warms my heart,” Cookie said, adding she’d been depressed since the incident. “I appreciate what they did for me (Saturday). I feel like I can keep going a little longer.”
Cookie said the message was clear from the mayors, that they had her back and wanted her to know she and her work are appreciated.
Niemann said he was propelled to action after reading about Johnson in the newspaper, describing the racist vandalism as “unacceptable.” Niemann said he was angry but knew he had to act.
“My heart said ‘this is a moment that … as a community, we need to band together and do something for her,” Niemann said. “She has done countless hours of volunteer work with the gleaners here through the pandemic and wildfires.”
Niemann said he’s been pleased with the response thus far and thanked those who have already stepped up to donate, but feels it’s important the fundraiser reaches the $5,000 goal. Niemann urged people to put themselves in Cookie’s shoes.
“I would ask you to look inside your hearts and contribute whatever you can,” Niemann said he wants to tell community members. “I think if we give a little, we can do a very great thing for Cookie.”
For his part, Alex Johnson said he needed to get involved to show support for Cookie Johnson because of how unacceptable the incident was.
“How hurtful it was for somebody that’s giving so much, to so many, is being attacked just because of the color of her skin — it was sad,” Alex said. “I wanted to meet her to let her know that she wasn’t by herself.”
Alex said he wanted Cookie to know he’s going to do whatever he can to help support her, whether it’s donating food to the gleaners, or helping raise funds to send her on vacation.
“People should support Cookie and people that have that kind of giving service attitude because they exemplify the best of us,” Alex said. “Without her, people in our community would be suffering. People that evacuated and came here would be suffering. She’s easing that pain … showing people they’re cared about and they loved. With people like her and people who do the work she does, it makes us all better.”
