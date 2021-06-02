McGuire takes over as director of Community Services Consortium

Pegge McGuire has been named executive director of the Community Services Consortium.

McGuire had been serving as acting executive director since May 2019 after the organization's former executive director, Martha Lyon, went on medical leave. Lyon will assume a director emeritus role with the CSC.

McGuire, who began her new role May 28, was elected by the CSC's nine-member governing board, which consists of the county commissioners from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.

“I am very excited to continue working with our great team at CSC in this new capacity,” McGuire said. “The staff are passionate and innovative in their approach to achieving the agency’s mission. My predecessor and dear friend, Martha Lyon, is a visionary leader and a master at planting the seeds of creativity for problem solving and a holistic approach to service delivery.

“I am looking forward to carrying on Martha’s vision and expanding on it to continue to serve our community.”