McGuire takes over as director of Community Services Consortium

Pegge McGuire has been named executive director of the Community Services Consortium.
McGuire had been serving as acting executive director since May 2019 after the organization's former executive director, Martha Lyon, went on medical leave. Lyon will assume a director emeritus role with the CSC.
McGuire, who began her new role May 28, was elected by the CSC's nine-member governing board, which consists of the county commissioners from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.
“I am very excited to continue working with our great team at CSC in this new capacity,” McGuire said. “The staff are passionate and innovative in their approach to achieving the agency’s mission. My predecessor and dear friend, Martha Lyon, is a visionary leader and a master at planting the seeds of creativity for problem solving and a holistic approach to service delivery.
“I am looking forward to carrying on Martha’s vision and expanding on it to continue to serve our community.”
McGuire joined the CSC in 2015 after spending 10 years as the executive director of the Fair Housing Council of Oregon. McGuiree also worked for five years at Oregon Housing and Community Services, where she was the Community Resources Division manager, providing administrative oversight for the state’s anti-poverty and social equity programs.
McGuire has worked extensively with the network of statewide community action agencies, the Community Action Partnership of Oregon, and received the Community Action Partnership Award for her work to fight poverty and provide more equitable access to resources in Oregon.
An Army veteran, McGuire has a bachelor’s degree in leadership for service and change from Antioch University. She has trained at the Chinook Institute for Civic Leadership at Portland State University and the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California.
“Pegge’s strong leadership, navigating CSC and the communities it serves through the pandemic, wildfires, and more these last couple years has given the agency’s boards, staff and partners the utmost respect and confidence in her for this transition,” said a press release issued by the governing board.
“Pegge has a long history and passion for working on poverty-fighting programs and civil rights in Oregon and Washington. She is deeply dedicated to the mission and vision of community action: helping people, changing lives. Her skills, dedication and experience will be well-served in the community in her new role.”
