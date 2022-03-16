Medical supplies to travel from Corvallis to Ukraine

When you’re wounded and desperate, you don’t care about the expiration date on the medical supplies keeping you alive.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is cutting off the flow of supplies to the beleaguered Eastern European nation. More than 5,000 miles from the third week of fighting, Samaritan Health Services is pitching in to help medical workers in the war zone.

Most medical supplies carry an expiration date. After that date, it’s not legal to use the items, according to Todd Heustis, who manages Samaritan’s Belvue Street warehouse in Corvallis. Samaritan culls the expired supplies and stores them at the warehouse, and they are later donated to countries with less strict regulations and more immediate need.

“A lot of these countries really don’t have anything,” Heustis said. “You’ll see pictures of people who are sleeping on a pad on the ground — and they’re in a hospital. To have any medical supplies is a step up for them.”

At the warehouse the morning of Tuesday, March 15, a group worked its way through around a dozen pallets of medical supplies, hunting up the most crucial gear for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. It’s important to choose carefully because of the costs and logistics of shipping under pandemic conditions, let alone shipping to a war-torn foreign nation, Heustis said.

“From a health care perspective, I’m here to help save lives,” Heustis said. “Ultimately, yes we’re here for our patients, and we’re doing business here, but we’re here for patients around the world. If we can put a product in a physician or nurse’s hand that can take care of a patient somewhere else, let’s do it.”

The supply sorting was led by Dr. Sam Scheinberg, a former orthopedic surgeon and Army veteran. He and his wife Cherrie Scheinberg founded a medical device company, SAM Medical, in 1984 with a garage-based factory and have been growing it ever since. In 1993, Sam Scheinberg retired from active practice to focus on new product development.

“About 80% of everything that comes out our door, we actually manufacture in Portland, and 50% is exported,” Sam Scheinberg said. “It’s different than what you think about for a normal American company that just buys stuff and puts their name on it and ships it. We actually make stuff and export it.”

In sorting through the pallets, he found that some of the products being shipped out were made by Sam Medical.

Sam Scheinberg connected with a pair of doctors while teaching medical techniques in Ukraine around seven years ago. The Russo-Ukrainian war from which the current conflict stems was ongoing at the time. One of those doctors, Brian McMurry, is back in Ukraine and calling for a long list of needed medical supplies.

Ukraine's wish list of medical supplies includes surgical tubing for chest wounds, belts that close and support pelvic fractures (which bleed badly), suture material for sewing wounds and tying-off bleeding, surgical instruments, needle drivers and anesthetics. Antibiotics are high on the list, but Sam Scheinberg said he hadn’t found any to send.

“I spent a year in Vietnam as a trauma surgeon, so I’m well aware of what is needed in those circumstances,” he said. “Thank God for these generous people at Good Samaritan here in Corvallis who are willing to donate their expired or almost-expired products – which believe me, in a war zone doesn’t matter a wit.”

The donated supplies, which cost more than $100,000, first are headed to Nashville before shipping overseas, where they will be spread around to various facilities. While it’s possible the supplies could be captured by Russian forces before they reach the destination, they still have only one use — saving lives. In either case, nobody wants to run out of medical supplies, Sam Scheinberg said.

“Operating as a war surgeon, I experienced running out of supplies,” Sam Scheinberg said. “And then you make due with whatever you’ve got. In Vietnam we took care of everybody; they were all in the same war.”

The war's human toll has been devastating — the number of Ukrainians forced to flee their country since the invasion started has now surpassed 3 million; the vast majority of them women and children. More than a million children have fled the country, and many more have been internally displaced.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians are dead. Aid groups have warned that large numbers of people could face starvation. Bodies are now being buried in mass graves. The U.S. added more sanctions Tuesday, whose targets include senior Russian military officials.

