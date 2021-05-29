Meeting Tuesday on Wildcat School renovations

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildcat Elementary School in Corvallis to discuss renovation plans for the school.
The meeting will be held in the community garden at the south end of the school property.
Wildcat (formerly Wilson Elementary), like most schools in the Corvallis School District, is being upgraded with funds in the facilities bond that district voters approved in the May 2018 election.
And as is the case with other schools, the district plan for the upgrades must go through the Corvallis Planning Commission. That’s where the Wildcat plan got a bit sticky.
One of the pieces of the renovation plan for Wildcat calls for bringing the campus up to current city code. Which includes new street and sidewalk protocols that were approved by the City Council in December 2018 as part of the city’s transportation system plan update.
The problem with those new codes is that they would appear to jeopardize 11 years of work by community volunteers on a planter strip that features trees, shrubs, flowers and a bench.
Backers of the planter strip were hoping that a variance or exception could be granted that would allow the planter strip to stay.
Members of the Planning Commission approved the application unchanged on May 5, but with the understanding that the district might come back to them with an updated application.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In addition to the planter strip issue that May 5 public hearing also unearthed questions about a fence scheduled to be built around a water retention pond in the park at the north end of the property as well as whether the proposed parking plan will provide enough spaces. Because of the school’s position on busy Northwest Satinwood Drive, which serves the busy Samaritan Health Services campus, there is no on-street parking in front of the school.
School district officials, planter strip advocates and others are scheduled to be on hand Tuesday to discuss the three issues, with the possibility of a new or amended application coming before the Planning Commission.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.