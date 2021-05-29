Meeting Tuesday on Wildcat School renovations

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildcat Elementary School in Corvallis to discuss renovation plans for the school.

The meeting will be held in the community garden at the south end of the school property.

Wildcat (formerly Wilson Elementary), like most schools in the Corvallis School District, is being upgraded with funds in the facilities bond that district voters approved in the May 2018 election.

And as is the case with other schools, the district plan for the upgrades must go through the Corvallis Planning Commission. That’s where the Wildcat plan got a bit sticky.

One of the pieces of the renovation plan for Wildcat calls for bringing the campus up to current city code. Which includes new street and sidewalk protocols that were approved by the City Council in December 2018 as part of the city’s transportation system plan update.

The problem with those new codes is that they would appear to jeopardize 11 years of work by community volunteers on a planter strip that features trees, shrubs, flowers and a bench.

Backers of the planter strip were hoping that a variance or exception could be granted that would allow the planter strip to stay.