 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Dav events set for mid-valley
0 comments
alert

Memorial Dav events set for mid-valley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the pandemic mid-valley residents seem determined to make sure that Memorial Day receives observances worthy of its history and meaning.

Monday is the day for 2021, marking the 153rd year that Americans have honored those who fell in battle.

Here is a look at the live, virtual and preparatory events that local veterans officials have in store for us through the weekend.

Triple AA: Memorial Day weekend travel is projected to increase 60% from 2020 with 37 million people traveling. And, prices at the pump will be higher.

Linn County Veterans Memorial

The event at Timber Linn Park begins Monday at 11 a.m. Major General Michael Stencil, adjutant general of Oregon, is the keynote speaker and Linn County Commissioner and Navy veteran Will Tucker is the master of ceremonies.

Commissioner John Lindsey (1966-2011) will be recognized in a brief "in memoriam," and his immediate family is attending.

The event also will include the national anthem, a rifle salute, “Taps” and a veteran fly over by Norm Younger of Shedd.

Wreaths will be placed on behalf of Gold Star Mothers & Gold Star Families, POW/MIAs, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Post 10 & Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584.

Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. the annual laying of the memorial bricks will take place at the memorial site. 

Benton County Veterans Memorial

The memorial on Northwest Kings Boulevard is planning a 1 p.m. event which will be broadcast live on Facebook (see https://www.vetsmemorialbtco.org/). In addition organizers also are offering the video of the 2018 event at https://www.vetsmemorialbtco.org/2018-memorial-celebration.

There is a new plaque at the memorial which honors Les Whittle, 90, for his long-time association with the Benton memorial.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

ABOUT THE DAY

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

Two other days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military. Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May, is an unofficial U.S. holiday for honoring those currently serving in the armed forces. Veterans Day (on Nov. 11) honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News