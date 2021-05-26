Memorial Day events set for mid-valley

Despite the pandemic, mid-valley residents seem determined to make sure that Memorial Day receives observances worthy of its history and meaning.
Monday is the day for 2021, marking the 153rd year that Americans have honored those who fell in battle.
Here is a look at the live, virtual and preparatory events that local veterans officials have in store for us through the weekend.
Linn County Veterans Memorial
The event at Timber Linn Park begins Monday at 11 a.m. Maj. Gen. Michael Stencil, adjutant general of Oregon, is the keynote speaker, and Linn County Commissioner and Navy veteran Will Tucker is the master of ceremonies.
Commissioner John Lindsey (1966-2011) will be recognized in a brief "in memoriam," and his immediate family is attending.
The event also will include the national anthem, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a veteran flyover by Norm Younger of Shedd.
Wreaths will be placed on behalf of Gold Star Mothers and Gold Star Families, POW/MIAs, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Post 10 & Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584.
Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. the annual laying of the memorial bricks will take place at the memorial site.
Benton County Veterans Memorial
The memorial on Northwest Kings Boulevard is planning a 1 p.m. event which will be broadcast live on Facebook (see https://www.vetsmemorialbtco.org/). In addition, organizers also are offering the video of the 2018 event at https://www.vetsmemorialbtco.org/2018-memorial-celebration.
There is a new plaque at the memorial which honors Les Whittle, 90, for his longtime association with the Benton memorial.
