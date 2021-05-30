Memorial Day weekend starts with Timber Linn brick-laying

“Every year I remember,” Sgt. Yee said. “I remember being stationed in Japan at the Army hospital. Then I ended up marrying my wife … we met in Yokohama.”

That union created seven children and 15 grandchildren, most of whom were present at the ceremony on Saturday, with their own friends and family in tow.

Dozens watched while Harlan Neal, another local veteran, buttered the back of the bricks with mortar and hammered them into place.

Neal, an Army veteran who served as an infantryman during the Cold War in the 1950s, has laid nearly every brick at the site — except those that weren’t laid by family or service members themselves. All told, he’s laid more than 20,000 bricks at the memorial park between the bricks themselves and the walls that house them.

He was honored for his service and for his efforts to memorialize those who served by being selected as Linn County’s Veteran of the Year in 2010.

Martinak says that he enjoys providing background for folks on each brick before they are installed, both for the onlookers but, more importantly, for the family and friends who may not know much about their loved ones who served.

“It’s nice when you find people who really want to honor their families but don’t know much about them,” Martinak said. “So, it’s great to be able to do that for them and get them this information.”

