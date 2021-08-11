Memorial service for John Burright scheduled for Aug. 25

A memorial service for Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Salem Armory. The service is open to the public, and there will be will be an emergency vehicle procession from Albany to the Salem Armory prior to the start.

Burright died May 4, 2021 at the Mennonite Home in Albany, Oregon. His death comes after an almost 20-year long fight with disabling injuries he sustained after a traffic incident in 2001 while on duty.

On Sept. 4 of that year, he was struck on the side of Interstate 5 while helping a disabled motorist. The incident resulted in the deaths of Sr. Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf.

Born in Corvallis on Oct. 28, 1959, Burright attended Oregon State University before deciding to follow in the footsteps of his father and brother and pursue a career in law enforcement.

In 1983, he worked as a reserve deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He was later hired as an Oregon State Police trooper. Following police training, he was stationed in Roseburg, then Albany, and finally in Salem as a sergeant.