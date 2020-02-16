Merkley schedules Saturday town hall in Albany

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has scheduled a town hall for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the cafeteria at South Albany High School, 3700 SE Columbus St.
Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, will update constituents on current issues in Washington, answer questions and take suggestions.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “Whether it’s helping communities recover from flooding, or supporting fuels reduction in wildfire-prone counties, or getting disaster aid for winegrowers and hazelnut orchards in the Willamette Valley, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
The Albany stop will be one of nine Merkley will hold from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 in Polk, Yamhill, Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Linn and Lane counties. The visits will bring his town hall total to 417 since joining the Senate in 2009.