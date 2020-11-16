 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merkley to address global health in online forum Wednesday

Merkley to address global health in online forum Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will discuss world health issues and answer questions on the subject in a virtual forum at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“Global Health in the Time of COVID-19 is co-hosted by the Global Fund for Public Health, Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, Global PDX and Global Health Promise.

To participate, register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s-Lf-L9ESPmnWns1_1RaIw.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News