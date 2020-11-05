Mid-valley activists join in "Protect the Results" rallies nationwide

Voters have cast their ballots, but officials aren't done counting.

On Wednesday, Albany and Corvallis were two of hundreds of cities nationwide holding "Protect the Results" demonstrations in honor of those votes yet to be counted.

Organized by the environmental activism coalition Our Revolution — Corvallis Allies, the Corvallis rally began at 4 p.m. in front of the Benton County Courthouse. It was preceded by a "Honk & Wave" at 2:30 p.m. in Albany near the Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street intersection.

"I'm mad that I have to be out here," said Charles Maughan, Corvallis city councilman, at the courthouse rally. "We started planning this to make sure every vote was counted."

Maughan, who is associated with Our Revolution — Corvallis Allies, said he watched incumbent presidential candidate Donald Trump's tweets Wednesday morning with concern. In a string of posts, Trump accused pollsters of allowing votes to "magically disappear" or sneak "secretly dumped ballots" into their official counts.