Mid-valley activists join in "Protect the Results" rallies nationwide

Voters have cast their ballots, but officials aren't done counting.
On Wednesday, Albany and Corvallis were two of hundreds of cities nationwide holding "Protect the Results" demonstrations in honor of those votes yet to be counted.
Organized by the environmental activism coalition Our Revolution — Corvallis Allies, the Corvallis rally began at 4 p.m. in front of the Benton County Courthouse. It was preceded by a "Honk & Wave" at 2:30 p.m. in Albany near the Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street intersection.
"I'm mad that I have to be out here," said Charles Maughan, Corvallis city councilman, at the courthouse rally. "We started planning this to make sure every vote was counted."
Maughan, who is associated with Our Revolution — Corvallis Allies, said he watched incumbent presidential candidate Donald Trump's tweets Wednesday morning with concern. In a string of posts, Trump accused pollsters of allowing votes to "magically disappear" or sneak "secretly dumped ballots" into their official counts.
The outcome of Trump's contest with former Vice President Joe Biden still hadn't been called by the time the rally began due to a backlog of mail-in ballots in some key states. Trump has advocated heavily against mail-in voting, which was instituted or expanded in many states primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Protect the Results" appears to be the brainchild of anti-Trump nonprofit Stand Up America and a grassroots network of progressive activists known as Indivisible, according to protecttheresults.com. The goal is to build "a coalition of voters ready to mobilize if Donald Trump undermines the results of the 2020 presidential election," the website says.
Nathan Villanueva, a representative of youth climate change activism group Sunrise Corvallis, helped organize the courthouse rally.
"We need to do more action to listen and care (about) the voices of everyday people," Villanueva said. "We want more people talking about what they care about."
During the rally, which drew around 100 people within a one-hour span, an open mic was set up for demonstrators to speak their minds about the presidential election, Black Lives Matter, women's rights and more.
"We grow up being taught that voting is important and that every vote counts," Maughan said. "But an individual vote can't count unless it's counted."
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
