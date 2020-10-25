 Skip to main content
Mid-valley adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
  • Updated
Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 10

Jessica Gurski RN sanitizes her hands and uses new gloves for each sample collected at the Good Samaritan Regional Health Center test site for COVID-19 at NE Belvue Street in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Linn and Benton counties each added five new cases of COVID-19, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

The state reported 366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 42,101. Oregon’s death toll remained unchanged at 653.

Linn County now has 803 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.

Benton County has 441 instances of the illness and six deaths.

Oregon now has 783,149 negative tests for COVID-19, with 20,497 of those coming from Linn County and 17,922 from Benton County.

Other new cases on Sunday were reported in the following counties: Baker (6); Clackamas (17); Clatsop (1); Columbia (3); Coos (2); Crook (4); Deschutes (13); Douglas (4); Jackson (20); Jefferson (1); Josephine (3); Klamath (2); Lake (1); Lane (30); Lincoln (2); Malheur (6); Marion (88); Morrow (2); Multnomah (82); Polk (1); Umatilla (5); Union (1); Wallowa (2); Washington (57); and Yamhill (3).

The United States had 224,221 deaths from COVID-19 and 8.55 million total cases on Sunday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

