Mid-valley adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, school cases will be reported

Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped 32% from the week before, and on Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority data showed 11 new cases in the mid-valley.

According to OHA, there were 38 new cases in Linn County last week and 28 new cases in Benton County. On Wednesday, Linn saw seven new cases and Benton saw four.

The counties' positivity rates — meaning the number of people that tested positive out of all of the people tested — fall on either side of the state benchmark for allowing in-person classes to resume in public schools.

Statewide, the positivity rate has to be at or below 5% for three consecutive weeks. In Linn County, the rate was 5.2% last week, and in Benton, it was 4.7%.

But cases per 100,000 residents must also be below 30 for three consecutive weeks — a metric neither county has reached more than once since July.

On Wednesday, OHA noted that because schools in certain counties that do meet metrics can hold in-person class, the agency will begin reporting cases in schools.