Mid-valley adds 16 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, no new deaths

Oregon added 455 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 155,315 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,208. Neither new death was in Linn or Benton County.

Seven new cases were recorded in Benton County, bringing the total to 2,335 cases since the pandemic began. In Linn County, nine new cases were added, increasing the county total to 3,586. Benton County has not reported a death since Feb. 13, leaving the total at 16 coronavirus deaths. In Linn County, one death was reported this week, with a total of 56 coronavirus deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 24,926 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, and 7,362 previously unrecorded doses were also added to the registry. Of the 1,194,495 doses distributed in Oregon, 943,692 have been administered. More than 603,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 334,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.

In Linn County, 16,403 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 1,296.2 per 10,000 people. Of those 16,403 people, 7,943 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.