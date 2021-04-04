Mid-valley adds 17 COVID-19 cases

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

The OHA also reported on Sunday that 150 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, and 43 were in intensive care units.

That’s a minor uptick for the second straight week. Seven days ago, Oregon had 143 people hospitalized due to the illness, with 32 in ICUs.

Still, the state’s COVID-19 hospital figures pale in comparison to numbers in December, when hospitalizations regularly topped 500 and more than 100 residents were in ICUs, according to the OHA’s daily report.

The OHA announced on Sunday that 32,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state registry, as well.

The United States has had 553,681 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 30.5 million cases of the disease during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.

