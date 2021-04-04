Mid-valley adds 17 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 404 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 12 in Linn County and five in Benton County.
The state’s pandemic death toll also increased by one, and now stands at 2,392.
The death announced on Sunday by the OHA was a 58-year-old Lane County man who had underlying health conditions.
The state has had 166,882 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Feb. 28, 2020.
Linn County has had 60 COVID-19 deaths and 3,890 cases during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,608 instances of the disease.
Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than four weeks. Linn County did not record a COVID-19 death in the past week, according to OHA figures.
During the last seven days, Oregon added 17 COVID-19 deaths, slightly up from the 12 recorded during the previous week, OHA data indicates.
Other Oregon counties with COVID-19 cases in the OHA’s daily report on Sunday include: Baker (1); Clackamas (59); Clatsop (1); Columbia (7); Coos (3); Curry (2); Deschutes (31); Douglas (8); Grant (2); Jackson (24); Jefferson (3); Josephine (12); Klamath (13); Lane (30); Lincoln (4); Malheur (1); Marion (28); Morrow (1); Multnomah (84); Polk (13); Tillamook (3); Union (4); Wallowa (1); Wasco (1); Washington (45); and Yamhill (6).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The OHA also reported on Sunday that 150 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, and 43 were in intensive care units.
That’s a minor uptick for the second straight week. Seven days ago, Oregon had 143 people hospitalized due to the illness, with 32 in ICUs.
Still, the state’s COVID-19 hospital figures pale in comparison to numbers in December, when hospitalizations regularly topped 500 and more than 100 residents were in ICUs, according to the OHA’s daily report.
The OHA announced on Sunday that 32,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state registry, as well.
The United States has had 553,681 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 30.5 million cases of the disease during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.