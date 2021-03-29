Mid-valley adds 25 new COVID cases as officials warn about potential 'fourth wave'

While average daily COVID-19 cases in Oregon increased last week, the state reported zero new deaths for the second consecutive day.

The state reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The state death toll remains at 2,375 and the state case total is at 164,164. While a low case count and no new deaths are a good sign, the Oregon Health Authority reported increases in deaths and hospitalization rates last week. Additionally, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday during a briefing that she feared a fourth wave of COVID-19 was on the horizon.

The United States added 47,464 new cases Monday and currently sits at 30,085,827 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 560 new deaths, pushing the tally to 546,704 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Benton County added nine new cases, bringing the county total to 2,557. Linn County added 16 new cases, moving the county total to 3,802. Benton County’s death total remains at 18, and Linn County’s death total is 60.

The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4) Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1) Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).