Mid-valley adds 29 COVID cases; Oregon logs 529

Oregon recorded 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 29 in the mid-valley, to raise the state’s cumulative total to 147,932, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday.
The state also reported seven new fatalities, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,031.
Benton County had 20 new cases of the virus for a total of 2,068 with 14 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn had nine new cases for a total of 3,433 with 51 deaths.
The latest fatalities around the state were a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County, a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County, a 92-year-old man in Josephine County, an 82-year-old man in Lane County, a 79-year-old man in Marion County, a 77-year-old woman in Union County and a 44-year-old man in Hood River County.
Vaccinations
The state added 16,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to its vaccine registry, including 7,863 doses administered on Monday and 8,477 given on previous days. All told, Oregon has now given 588,740 first and second doses of vaccine. The state has received a total of 801,125 doses.
A total of 11,709 people in Benton County have been vaccinated against the virus, or 1,240.9 per 10,000 residents. Linn County has vaccinated 11,139 people, or 880.2 per 10,000 population.
Hospitalizations
Across the state, 226 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, OHA reported, five more than Monday. Some 53 COVID patients were in intensive care beds, down two from the day before.
National numbers
The United States as a whole saw 86,706 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Tuesday, raising the total to more than 27 million infections since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The country logged another 1,622 deaths associated with COVID-19, raising the national death toll to 463,659.
