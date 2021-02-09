Mid-valley adds 29 COVID cases; Oregon logs 529

Oregon recorded 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 29 in the mid-valley, to raise the state’s cumulative total to 147,932, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday.

The state also reported seven new fatalities, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,031.

Benton County had 20 new cases of the virus for a total of 2,068 with 14 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn had nine new cases for a total of 3,433 with 51 deaths.

The latest fatalities around the state were a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County, a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County, a 92-year-old man in Josephine County, an 82-year-old man in Lane County, a 79-year-old man in Marion County, a 77-year-old woman in Union County and a 44-year-old man in Hood River County.

Vaccinations

The state added 16,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to its vaccine registry, including 7,863 doses administered on Monday and 8,477 given on previous days. All told, Oregon has now given 588,740 first and second doses of vaccine. The state has received a total of 801,125 doses.