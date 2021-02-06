Mid-valley adds 42 new coronavirus cases, state records 17 new deaths

Benton County added 24 new coronavirus cases Saturday while Linn County added 18, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The state reported 17 new deaths, including three apiece in Washington County and Multnomah County. The fatalities ranged in age from 63 to 97. Thirteen had underlying medical conditions, one had not underlying conditions and the presence of underlying conditions still is being confirmed in the other deaths. No Benton or Linn deaths were in the report.

The state also recorded 624 total new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 22,871 new doses of the vaccine administered.

Benton County has now recorded 2,036 cases and 14 deaths since the pandemic began. Linn County has recorded 3,411 cases and 51 fatalities. The state has recorded 146,741 total cases.

Of the 22,871 new doses of the vaccine added to the state registry on Saturday, 18,895 were administered Friday. The state said 3,976 were administered on previous days. Providers have 72 hours to report doses of the vaccine, causing some delay in counts, officials said in a previous news release.