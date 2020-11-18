Mid-valley adds 43 COVID-19 cases

Oregon added 1,099 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

In the mid-valley, Linn and Benton counties saw a combined 43 cases, with Linn reporting 30 and Benton reporting 13.

The state has seen four days of case counts topping 1,000 in the last eight days as Oregon continue to set records for cases and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, OHA reported that Oregon had set a new record with 406 patients hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Breaking the state into regions, OHA reported that Region 1, which includes Portland, saw the largest increase but that the Willamette Valley, dubbed Region 2, saw the second-highest increase. Of the 796 staffed, non-ICU beds in the region, which includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, 683 were occupied. However, not all 683 of those beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Clarification from OHA on whether or not the total number of occupied beds was dramatically different from data prior to the pandemic was unavailable on Wednesday.

Also included in Wednesday’s weekly report was the number of outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities, schools and workplaces.