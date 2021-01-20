Mid-valley adds 47 new COVID cases

Oregon logged 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 47 in the mid-valley, as well as 24 deaths attributed to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.

The state has now recorded 135,142 infections and 1,832 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Benton County added 21 cases on Wednesday, bringing its cumulative total to 1,734 with 14 deaths. Linn County added 26 cases, raising its tally to 3,149 cases and 49 deaths.

The state added 13,694 doses to its vaccine registry on Wednesday, OHA reported. Of those, 8,570 shots were given on Tuesday, falling short of the state’s target of 12,000 injections per day, and 5,124 doses were administered on previous days.

Oregon has now administered 238,760 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 436,250 doses have been delivered to sites around the state.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state rose by eight on Wednesday to 336 while the number in intensive care fell by two to 90, OHA reported.

The national case count now stands at 24,288,796 since the start of the pandemic, with 402,603 deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

