Mid-valley adds 64 COVID infections while Corvallis Manor case count soars

The mid-valley recorded 64 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 while an outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home mushroomed to more than 80 infections, according to data released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon added 1,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 105,970 infections since the coronavirus pandemic began, OHA announced. The disease also claimed 21 more lives, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,403.

Benton County added 16 cases, bringing its cumulative total to 1,244 with 11 deaths. Linn County notched 48 new cases, raising its tally to 2,433 cases with 32 deaths.

The fatalities reported on Wednesday ranged in age from 53 to 96. Three of the dead were Lane County residents, three were from Multnomah County, there were two apiece from Clackamas, Columbia, Jefferson and Wasco counties, and Jackson, Baker, Josephine, Lincoln, Polk and Umatilla had one each. There was no information on the 21st fatality.

An outbreak at Corvallis Manor swelled to 82 cases as of Sunday, up from 25 a week earlier, according to a weekly report released Wednesday by OHA. An earlier outbreak at the long-term care facility resulted in 21 infections and three deaths. So far, no fatalities have been associated with the current wave of cases.