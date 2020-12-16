Mid-valley adds 82 COVID cases, 3 deaths

The mid-valley recorded 82 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the disease on Tuesday while an outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home swelled to more than two dozen cases, according to information released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County added 51 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 2,180 since the pandemic began, and logged two more deaths for a total of 31. The fatalities were an 80-year-old man who died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital and a 78-year-old woman who died on Dec. 8. The presence of underlying medical conditions has not been confirmed.

Benton County saw an additional 31 cases, raising its cumulative total to 1,127, and one death to increase its toll to nine. The deceased was an 85-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died Nov. 25 at her residence. COVID-19 was listed on her death certificate as a cause or significant contributing factor in her death.

Statewide, Oregon logged 1,562 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 97,622, according to OHA, while adding 48 fatalities to raise the state’s death toll to 1,262.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}