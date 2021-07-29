Mid-Valley Bicycle Club to host covered bridge tour

Bicyclists of all ages and experience levels are invited to join the 42nd Annual Covered Bridge Bicycle Tour on Aug. 8. The event was not held last year because of COVID.

Participants can bring their bicycles, helmets and sunscreen, and the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club will offer routes, logistics and hospitality.

With five route options, aid stations with water and snacks, and mechanical support on call, cyclists will be able to enjoy the scenery of the Willamette Valley. The event starts and ends at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.

The shortest route is 25 miles, and the longest reaches the “century” mark at more than 100 miles. Depending on the route, riders will cross three to five covered bridges. Longer routes include a prepackaged lunch. The 25-mile event is new, organizer Eileen Tokuda said because they wanted to "reach out to families and those who are new to bicycle events."

Here is a look at the bridges that will be on the routes:

23- and 44-mile routes: Shimanek, Hoffman and Gilkey

68-mile: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey Larwood

85/century routes: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey, Larwood, Hannah.