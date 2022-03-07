Mid-valley conservation concerns among experimental funding seekers

An eclectic set of mid-valley conservation efforts will vie for a piece of $750,000 in experimental funding when their proposals appear this spring before an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife committee.

State legislators in 2019 set aside $1 million in general fund money for saving 294 types of animals and plants identified by Oregon more than a decade ago as most at risk for dying out. The Fish and Wildlife-administered funding is the state’s first real foray into funding habitat restoration under its guiding document on abating ecological disaster, the Oregon Conservation Strategy.

That money is dwarfed by the department’s annual revenue, which stands at about $221 million each year. But unlike the vast majority of that budget, money from the 2019 allocation will serve restoration of species other than sport staples like deer, elk, grouse, salmon and trout.

The funding comes as states contemplate future-proofing their fish and game departments while hunting and fishing, their chief source of revenue, declines.

“Now we can focus on non-game species,” said Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife spokesman Adam Baylor.

Once matched with donations from the private sector, those monies are paid out as grants through the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.

Applications for the program’s third round of funding closed Feb. 25 and groups including a beaver-saving partnership of tribes and mid-valley watershed councils, and the Corvallis chapter of 500 Women Scientists — a nonprofit that advocates for more accessibility in science careers — want a chance at the pot.

500 Women Scientists seeks to fund a crowdsourced Willamette Valley climate survey. Mid-Willamette Beaver Partnership hopes to pay for restoring the animal’s habitat across five mid-valley watersheds.

The advisory committee that steers spending from the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund meets Monday, March 7 on zoom and again April 4 to review the proposals and discuss how it will score the projects seeking funds

Proposals were allowed to ask for up to $50,000 and the committee expects to select 15 projects that combined would receive up to $750,000 from this round of funding.

They received 59 applications for projects, including a proposal to improve from access for people from less-advantaged communities in Oregon’s green spaces.

Baylor said the diversity of the applications underscores a new approach at a department that traditionally has dealt with long-term revenue streams like $26 million in Pittman-Robertson Act funding in 2022 to improve angling and hunting.

“Now you’re seeing the scope of it with the number of projects we’re trying to fund all with the limited pool of funding we have,” Baylor said.

The proposals get the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife closer to the mission charged by its largest grantor and source of pass-through federal tax funding, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which made actionable conservation plans like Oregon’s a condition for a relatively small slice of funding in 2005.

Grants made under those conservation plans are supposed to target habitats and species largely ignored in the state’s traditional fish and wildlife funding obligations. In the Willamette Valley, those are animals from the state strategy like the Oregon giant earthworm or camas pocket gopher.

And while the state plan has informed conservation efforts like Oregon’s wolf management plan or U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plan for 2.5 million acres of land it administers in western Oregon, departments of fish and game have argued action plans don’t go far enough.

There just hasn’t been enough funding before now.

Dozens of millions of federal dollars are earmarked each funding biennium just to help state Fish and Wildlife run. Many dozens more are passed through from the U.S. government’s fees on sales of weapons, ammunition, and fishing gear, scheduled for conservation of sport fish and game animals and their habitats levied as excise tax.

About a third of the department’s revenues come from fishing and hunting permit sales with another third from federal sources, and all of that is supposed to go back into hunting and fishing.

Federal legislators envisioned state wildlife action plans as a sort of broad-scope conservation lever in state agencies that often have the most reach and oversight on animal management in their jurisdictions.

States require an action plan to receive funds from the State and Tribal Wildlife Grant program. Oregon’s fish and wildlife received about $1 million last year for restoration of its 264 critical species, and about $16 million since the funds became tied to the conservation strategy in 2005.

Approximately $72 million was doled out to all similar programs in 2021, according to data from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

But that advocacy and lobby group estimates states would need $1.3 billion each year to adequately fulfill their action plans.

The same group convened a panel of state agencies, conservation nonprofits and private businesses as an outdoors stakeholder group in 2015 that recommended fees collected by the federal government from mining and oil drilling to be rerouted to cover the action plans.

Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, introduced in 2017, would turn the state action plan into a vehicle for about $23 million if it passes.

Conservation and Recreation Fund sat at $2.5 million in state funding after the start of the 2021 budget biennium in July, with $1 million needed in matched private donations to release all the money.

The committee is scheduled to sunset in July. But if the projects coming out of Conservation and Recreation funding demonstrate that general funding can be used to abate loss of critical habitat, the legislature will extend the life of the program.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

