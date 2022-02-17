Mid-valley COVID: Two more deaths reported in Benton, Linn counties

Benton and Linn counties each reported the death of a resident from COVID-19-related illness on Thursday, Feb. 17, as the number of statewide deaths and infections ticked slightly upward for the third straight day, according to Oregon Health Authority.

State health officials announced 28 deaths on Thursday, five more than the day before, bringing the state's death toll to 6,444 since the pandemic began. There were 1,844 new confirmed and presumptive cases, increasing the state's total to 684,441.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases sunk to 1,797 — fewer than the average 2,404 reported Jan. 3, just before cases surged under the spread of the coronavirus’ omicron variant.

Linn County reported 72 new cases, making its total so far 25,548. Twenty-four new cases in Benton County brings its total to 14,498. With the newly reported deaths, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 228 in Linn County and 60 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 788 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 12 more than the prior report

Patients fill 147 of the state's 679 intensive care unit beds, two more than the day before and a 11% availability rate. OHA reported 67 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 302 of 4,274 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — a 7% availability rate. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

Three adult ICU beds were available in the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (3%) and 11 adult non-ICU beds available (2%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 7,428 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 5,722 doses per day.

About 21%, or one in five people, are fully vaccinated in cases reported to the state. Coronavirus infection rates are three times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 109,422 new, confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78 million.

There were 2,729 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 926,497, according to the CDC.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

