Mid-valley farms hit hard by drought and heat

“I would say overall grass seed crop is going to be lighter than normal due to primarily the drought but also the heat,” said Roger Beyer, executive director of the Oregon Seed Council. “Unirrigated tall fescue seems to be taking the worst hit … but I would say overall that the crop is lighter than it should be.”

Green’s demonstration helps prove it. It’s not just that the numbers are light, the crop itself is physically lighter and less marketable. Pugh and other Linn County grass farmers primarily don’t irrigate, meaning they simply use dry ground and rely on rainfall to water the crops.

“We saw in April that it was going to be a dry year, we saw prices starting to creep up a bit,” Pugh said. “But it was worse than we thought it would be.”

The lack of water has resulted in much lighter and smaller seeds, which are not only less valuable, they’re harder to properly combine off the fields, leading to further losses. In a typical year, Pugh says he can stomach losses of around 20 pounds per acre. This year, he’s struggled to get that number under 20, and with lower yields in general, this further harms his bottom line.

Low rainfall also acts as a boon for insects and other creatures that eat away at crops, such as pill bugs, slugs and ladybugs. “All those little things add up,” said Pugh.