Mid-valley flyovers planned for Friday

Oregon Air National Guard fighter jets will take to the skies on Friday to honor health care providers, first responders and other essential workers in the battle against COVID-19.

F-15 Eagles with the Portland-based 142nd Fighter Wing and the 173rd Fighter Wing out of Klamath Falls will streak over dozens of hospitals and other health care facilities around the state, including several in the mid-valley.

Flyovers are scheduled for 9:52 a.m. at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, 9:54 a.m. at Samaritan Albany General Hospital and 9:56 a.m. at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Additional flyovers are planned for the following Friday at other locations to be announced.

The Oregon Air National Guard encourages people who get photos or videos of the flyovers to post them on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday and #Inthistogether.