Mid-valley has 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 328 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 16 in Linn and Benton counties.

The state also announced three more deaths — one in Marion County and two in Malheur County — bringing the state’s death toll to 532.

Of the mid-Willamette Valley cases announced by the state on Tuesday, 10 were in Linn County and six were in Benton County.

Linn County now has 478 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Benton County now has 286 cases and six deaths. Benton County saw a record of 27 cases in Saturday’s OHA daily update, with the increase tied to students moving in to Oregon State University in Corvallis. On Sunday, there were an additional seven cases, while two instances of the illness were reported on Monday.

Statewide, there have been 31,313 total cases of COVID-19.