Mid-valley kids play Santa during annual Shop with a Cop events

Since 2012, when the city’s Bi-Mart first opened across the street from the Sweet Home Police Department headquarters on Main Street, officers have walked participating kids over for a one-on-one shopping experience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some adjustments had to be made this year for social distancing.

“But we get to walk with mom,” Kassidy said, noting the silver lining.

Around a dozen officers, plus a retired deputy dressed in blue as “Santa Cop” helped out in Sweet Home. Over in Albany, more than 20 officers and LCSO deputies helped kids shop at the Walmart Supercenter on Goldfish Farm Road.

“We have a lot of donations from the community and Walmart gave us a $1,500 grant,” said Albany’s Shop with a Cop coordinator Laura Hawkins. “The officers almost always dip into their own wallets to make up for the difference.”

APD saw around 60 kids in shifts between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. to beat the morning rush and allow for social distancing, Hawkins said. Handmade masks were provided to participants, they got to meet Santa and volunteers waited in the garden center to wrap presents once they were purchased.