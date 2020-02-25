Mid-valley landlords discuss evictions

Eviction. Kind of a nasty word. Hints at some rather colossal failures in the relationship.
Tuesday the Corvallis Rental Property Management Group discussed the do’s and don’ts of evictions at their monthly luncheon at the Corvallis Elks Lodge.
Yes, the thrust of the conversation was from the point of view of the landlords, but a tenant with sharp ears could have learned a few things as well.
Rule No. 1: Get everything in writing
“If you didn’t give your tenants written notice (of the eviction) don’t even bother showing up in court. You are going to lose,” said Rance Shaw, a local attorney who works with the property managers.
Shaw encouraged the landlords to stay up to date on state statutes and make sure your paperwork — leases and other documents — also reflect the latest information.
Rule No. 2: Avoid a trial at all costs
“Even if you have cause it could be a messy trial and expensive,” said Shaw. “How many complications do you want?”
Steve Duerksen, a property manager with Duerksen & Associates, agreed., noting his firm’s preference for mediating to a settlement.
“Work with the tenants,” he said. “Don’t go to the expense of a trial.”
“I always encourage property managers to try to settle” their disputes with tenants,” Shaw said. “Getting them to move out in two weeks is a quicker way to solve your problem than going to court. That can turn out to be a very lengthy process.”
Rule No. 3: Don’t accept partial rent
Most evictions stem from a failure to pay the rent. Sticky examples of this problem were discussed at Tuesday’s luncheon.
“Once you start the eviction process if you accept even as little as $1 your eviction case is over,” Duerksen said.
Duerksen also related an example of a tenant who was $200 shy of meeting January’s rent but paid the full amount for February.
You can’t evict at that point “because you gave them the right to continue in the dwelling unit by accepting the February rent," Duerksen said.
Actual forced evictions are extremely rare, noted the panelists and the property managers in attendance, but they almost always come with a heightened sense of tension.
“They run from the mild to the wild,” said Duerksen, who recommends bringing a locksmith in case the tenants have changed the locks.
“What do you do about the stuff left behind?” asked one audience member.
“That’s a topic for another day,” Duerksen said amid laughter throughout the room.
Indeed. The RPMG will be diving into that subject March 31.
