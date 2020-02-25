Mid-valley landlords discuss evictions

Eviction. Kind of a nasty word. Hints at some rather colossal failures in the relationship.

Tuesday the Corvallis Rental Property Management Group discussed the do’s and don’ts of evictions at their monthly luncheon at the Corvallis Elks Lodge.

Yes, the thrust of the conversation was from the point of view of the landlords, but a tenant with sharp ears could have learned a few things as well.

Rule No. 1: Get everything in writing

“If you didn’t give your tenants written notice (of the eviction) don’t even bother showing up in court. You are going to lose,” said Rance Shaw, a local attorney who works with the property managers.

Shaw encouraged the landlords to stay up to date on state statutes and make sure your paperwork — leases and other documents — also reflect the latest information.

Rule No. 2: Avoid a trial at all costs

“Even if you have cause it could be a messy trial and expensive,” said Shaw. “How many complications do you want?”

Steve Duerksen, a property manager with Duerksen & Associates, agreed., noting his firm’s preference for mediating to a settlement.