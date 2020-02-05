Mid-valley med centers prepared for coronavirus

The virus has been confirmed in 18 countries and was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization last week. Such emergencies have been declared only a few times, including for the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, and the Zika virus epidemic in 2015.

Staff have been trained on disease identification and transmission, treatment protocols and procedures, coordination with public health organizations, use of personal protective equipment, and handling and disposal of waste materials. Some 600 Samaritan Health Services employees were trained on how to put on and take off personal protective equipment.

Califf added that U.S. residents are not in danger of contracting the illness unless they've traveled to the area of outbreak within the last 14 days or been in close contact with a person confirmed to have novel coronavirus.

“If you fit into one of those categories and you are feeling ill, please call your health care provider before seeking medical care,” she said. “It is important to stay informed about outbreaks like the novel coronavirus and take precautions to avoid the disease. Common everyday behaviors can make a big difference in staying healthy and reducing illness in the community.”