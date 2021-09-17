Mid-Valley Media wins 12 awards in Oregon newspapers contest

Mid-Valley Media won awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Results were announced last week.
The Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times competed as a single unit in “Group A” against the biggest newspapers in the state.
Mid-Valley Media took third place in the general excellence category, as well as second place for editorials.
The photo department for the newspapers showed particularly well.
Photographer Andy Cripe won first place in the best sports photo category for an image of Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle embracing his son Tres Tinkle, a forward for the Beavers, after their last regular season game together.
Photographer Mark Ylen won second place for best feature photo with his image of comet Neowise, a third place honor for best photo essay for a collection of photos on logging companies hit hard by wildfires, and another third place in sports photo for an image of girls wrestling.
Former reporter Alex Paul, now the spokesman for Linn County government, won three awards, as well. Paul took second place in the business or economic issue category for his coverage of companies impacted by the Labor Day 2020 wildfires, second place for best lifestyle coverage for a story on funerals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and third place in best feature-personality for an article on Linn County prosecutor Ani Yardumian.
Mid-Valley Media also won awards for best educational coverage, best government coverage and best enterprise reporting.
The ONPA Better Newspaper Contest is judged by journalists from another state. This year, members of the Arizona Newspapers Association reviewed the entries.