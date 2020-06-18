Mid-valley pools begin to reopen for summer with pandemic restrictions

In Lebanon, they’ve even resumed family swim hours — Smith said people “who have quarantined together can swim together” — and some activities like aerobics. The facility also closes to the public at certain points during the day for cleaning.

“We’re bending over backward,” she said. “We’re constantly cleaning every surface.”

Smith said the aquatics heads from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Corvallis and Albany got together before Phase 2 was implemented to coordinate and strategize their reopenings.

The Sweet Home facility is limited to eight swimmers at a time — one person per lane in the six-lane pool and up to two swimmers in the small one. Masks are required when swimmers aren’t in the pool, and patrons will be screened for health issues before entering.

The schedule is staggered, with one hour open for swimming and 30 minutes for cleaning. No classes are being offered yet.

For now at Osborn, swimmers can make one 45-minute-long reservation per week. After each session, employees will disinfect as needed before the next group of swimmers. Patrons are advised to come ready to swim, as lockers and changing areas will not be available.