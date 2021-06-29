Mid-valley pools navigate shifting waters as they reopen

Corvallis’ Osborn Aquatic Center reopened Otter Beach — its outdoor recreation area — on Monday after the popular spot was closed through the 2020 summer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it wasn’t quite a return to normalcy for the pool. Capacity was limited to just 100 people, hours were limited from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., outside pool toys were prohibited, swimmers were pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms, lockers were closed and swimmers were required to register in advance for swim sessions and encouraged to arrive early for check-ins already dressed to swim.
And the opening was also later in the year than Otter Beach opened pre-pandemic. For example, in 2019, Otter Beach opened for the summer season on May 27.
Todd Wheeler, Osborn Aquatic Center’s director, said waiting to see what activities Oregon Health Authority would allow as risk levels changed was a factor in the later reopening, but another challenge was hiring enough lifeguards.
“We’ve lost a significant number of our lifeguards on staff during the past fifteen months of the pandemic. And with the suspension of in-person instruction at Oregon State University during the pandemic, much of the local student population has left town, which has made it harder for us to recruit and retain staff," Wheeler said.
"Additionally, due to pandemic restrictions we were unable to train new lifeguards for several months. These factors have put a crimp on our usual spring and summer hiring strategies and we are entering summer with a much smaller staff than pre-COVID,” he added.
Wheeler said even as COVID-19 restrictions lift, the capacity limits are likely to stay for Otter Beach this summer.
“Even with the current restrictions, for Otter Beach a limiting factor on attendance capacities is the number of lifeguards we have on staff. We can’t admit hundreds of swimmers to the facility when we don’t have enough lifeguards to effectively manage that many people. This summer our capacities for Otter Beach will be limited as we rebuild our organization,” he said.
Osborn’s indoor pools are currently offering lap swim, exercise classes, open recreation swims, swim lessons and CPR/first aid in modified formats for COVID-19. Wheeler said the main differences from pre-COVID-19 are all the policies around face coverings, physical distancing, surface disinfection and facility capacities.
“Many of our more specialized classes have been postponed during the pandemic due to COVID restrictions and most of our programs have significantly reduced capacities to ensure appropriate distancing. As we come out of the pandemic some of our programs will continue to have capacity limitations due to the staffing challenges we currently are experiencing,” he said.
Visit https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/summer-open-recreation for information about recreational swim times at Osborn and to register for a session in advance.
Albany pools
Albany’s outdoor leisure pool, the Cool Pool at Swanson Park, reopened June 19 after being closed through the 2020 season and has also struggled with hiring enough lifeguards.
Scott Jackson, Aquatics Program Coordinator for Albany Parks & Recreation, said although COVID-19 restrictions are easing, Albany’s Cool Pool will likely continue limiting the number of swimmers for its 90-minute recreation swim sessions to just 100.
“The issue at this point is not a capacity limit due to COVID restrictions,” Jackson said. “The issue now is one of staffing. Though capacity limits due to COVID are lifted, we are still limited to 40 patrons for each lifeguard on surveillance duty. In order to increase our capacities, we have to increase staffing levels — which is difficult this year.”
Jackson said the lifeguard shortage is a nationwide problem.
“When COVID came along and pools were shut down, or opened with limited capacity, many of the lifeguards found other employment. Add to that that we were unable to train/hire new lifeguards for a year. Add to that the fact that we lose people each year to leaving for school or graduating and getting a job with their degree. Put all these factors together and we get a shortage,” he said.
Jackson said 100 swimmers is roughly 25 percent of the pool’s past capacity. To fill those spots, Cool Pool is using a hybrid model in which 50 spots in a swim session are reserved in advance and 50 spots are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Jackson said the reopening process has largely gone smoothly though.
“Staff and guests are all adjusting well to the reservations,” he said.
Jackson said Albany Community Pool is nearly back to full operations, but is still currently requiring reservations for all of swim times, and limiting participation in classes to ensure the pools can provide the proper distancing and following all safe guidelines. He said the city expects to allow drop-ins at Albany Community Pool on July 6.
Visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/parks/aquatics/cool-pool for scheduling information for the Cool! Pool.
Lebanon Community Pool
Lorlee Engler, executive director of Lebanon Aquatic District, said Lebanon Community Pool reopened in February and has tried to offer some form of recreation swim since, because there has been so little for kids to do during the pandemic. Presently, the pool offers summer recreation swims from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Engler said presently the pool facilities capacity is limited to 50 people and is complying with all Oregon Health Authority mandates for pools. Engler said the pool is hoping to increase its capacity as restrictions ease.
“Given the very hot temperatures that are predicted in the coming days, it breaks my heart to only allow 50 people in my building,” Engler said.
More information about Lebanon Community Pool’s activities is available at https://www.lebanonpool.org.