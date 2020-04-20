Mid-valley reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The mid-valley has three additional cases of COVID-19 and the state has recorded its 75th death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.

There are two new cases in Linn County, which has now had a total of 61 cases and six deaths. All of the deaths have come at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Benton County has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 28 with five fatalities.

Altogether, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around the state, OHA announced.

The state’s most recent fatality was a 45-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on April 14 and died Saturday at his home, according to OHA. He had underlying health conditions that may have contributed to his death.

Oregon now has a total of 1,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number includes a case that was originally reported in Jackson County but was taken off the state’s total after being assigned to another jurisdiction during a process of data reconciliation, according to OHA.