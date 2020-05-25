Mid-valley rescue shelters continue finding pets homes despite pandemic difficulties

Fostering animals out lets shelters expand their capacities, allow time for the animals to be spayed or neutered and expose potential pets to safe human interaction before they’re ready for permanent adoption.

“It’s kind of like a baby — you kind of love on it then give it back,” Hart said. “We love kittens and we like to help out.”

She added that the pandemic is probably increasing the need for compassionate pet owners and fosters because, with there not being much to do, pet abuse could be on the rise.

Heartland Humane usually has around 50 active fosters at any given time, James said. The shelter provides anything fosters need for the pets, from food to toys.

But business has taken a hit in some places, like the humane society’s thrift store. The store has remained closed since March 16, resulting in around 30% of business being missed.

“It’s been really rough on us for staffing and expenses,” James said.

But keeping up adoptions has been worth it. She noted that although fewer animals have been coming in their doors recently, the usual amount have still been exiting with a new family and life ahead of them.