Mid-valley residents react to Chauvin verdict

Mid-valley residents were quick to respond to the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, with some gathering in person to express their feelings and others offering their views via social media or in response to questions from Mid-Valley Media.
Black leaders at Oregon State University organized a “Humanity and Hope” gathering on campus within hours of Chauvin being found guilty of Floyd’s murder. Jason Dorsette, director of Advancing Equity for Student Success and president of the Corvallis/Albany Branch of the NAACP, hosted the event and also spoke.
The event, which began at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Memorial Union, gave an opportunity for OSU community members to express how they were feeling after the verdict. Many who spoke said they were surprised Chauvin was convicted of murder, an extremely rare occurrence for police officers who kill someone in this country, but felt it was important to note that there is still much work to do in addressing white supremacy and police violence.
OSU Vice President Charlene Alexander, the university's chief diversity officer, delivered emotional remarks after Dorsette opened the event.
“Today is a day of justice and accountability,” Alexander said to begin her statement. “Today is a day that we take some time and pause and reflect on everything that has happened, everything that we’ve worked for, hoped for, and dreamt for.”
Alexander quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech before asking her son to join her onstage and speaking to the fear of being the mother of a Black son.
“It brings me to tears as I think about getting that call,” Alexander said. “What will I say to him that would save his life? What words can I tell him to utter so that others see his total humanity, his total gentleness, his total care and love of others?”
Others shared their thoughts in other venues. Here is a sampling of comments from local law enforcement officials, political leaders and community representatives:
Ryan Noss, Corvallis School District superintendent: "Every aspect of the tragedy of the killing of George Floyd has had a deep impact on our students, our faculty, and community. This impact doesn't end with today's verdict. It is important to continue to support and care for one another and specifically Black, Brown, Indigenous, and other people of color. Our district’s focus and commitment to racial equity must continue. We hear from our students that we need to talk about issues of race and social justice as well as move into action. We are deeply committed to upholding our collective racial equity, anti-racist, and inclusion values, and we will continue to address and dismantle the disparities that persist for our historically marginalized students."
Melissa Goff, Greater Albany Public Schools superintendent: "In our district we continue to strive for racial equality. Our work focuses on creating welcoming, inclusive, safe and equitable schools for all students, including all of our students of color. We must all work together to make our schools and our community a place where all individuals are treated equally. Today's verdict is an important moment for our communities of color and all those who strive for racial and social justice. Much more progress remains to be done, and we look forward to continuing to work with all of our community partners to build a better society for our students. Please care for yourself and each other with kindness."
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon (on Twitter): "Real justice would be George Floyd being alive today. Today’s verdict is only one step in the march to justice. That destination will be reached only when accountability like today’s verdict becomes the rule of law."
Alex Johnson II, mayor of Albany: "Today, Derek Chauvin was held accountable for the murder of George Floyd. This story has captured the attention of the whole world, including the city of Albany. While this conviction does not bring an end to the violence we've seen in our nation, it sheds a light on systemic problems we must all do our best to solve. As mayor of Albany and the eldest son of a retired law enforcement officer, it's always been my goal to bring people together, and this moment is no different. This problem is not just the problem of Black Americans, it is all of our problem to solve together. I'm committed to working to find a path forward and bring about much-needed change."
Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden: "As a lifelong peace officer (who) believes in fair and just policing, I am glad that justice was served today. What happened to George Floyd was wrong. My hope is that our communities can come together and heal. Nothing of great significance can be accomplished if we don’t work together.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (official statement): "I am relieved that justice has been served and that the jurors in Derek Chauvin’s trial, faced with indisputable evidence, found him guilty of all charges. Chauvin’s senseless murder of George Floyd last summer sparked a sea change. His death shed light on the legacy of police brutality and racial hate entrenched in American society and committed millions of Americans to the righteous cause of ending systemic racism."
Biff Traber, Corvallis mayor: "This is a just and correct verdict, in my mind. Further, it gives me hope that we can continue to take steps toward full social justice in the country."
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist: “I support the justice system and, as such, the verdict that the jury came to. Regrettably, none of this brings Mr. Floyd back.”