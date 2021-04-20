Mid-valley residents react to Chauvin verdict

Melissa Goff, Greater Albany Public Schools superintendent: "In our district we continue to strive for racial equality. Our work focuses on creating welcoming, inclusive, safe and equitable schools for all students, including all of our students of color. We must all work together to make our schools and our community a place where all individuals are treated equally. Today's verdict is an important moment for our communities of color and all those who strive for racial and social justice. Much more progress remains to be done, and we look forward to continuing to work with all of our community partners to build a better society for our students. Please care for yourself and each other with kindness."

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon (on Twitter): "Real justice would be George Floyd being alive today. Today’s verdict is only one step in the march to justice. That destination will be reached only when accountability like today’s verdict becomes the rule of law."