Mid-valley’s top nurses to be honored in Sunday special section

We asked you to nominate a nurse who was making a difference in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and you stepped up — big time.

Altogether, nearly 200 mid-valley residents submitted nominations for Celebrate Nurses, a special section sponsored by Mid-Valley Media and Samaritan Health Services that will appear on Sunday in the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times.

You told us about the nurses who have had an impact on your lives by going above and beyond the call of duty with skill, grace and compassion.

Even in ordinary times, nurses are a critical link in our health care system. But these are extraordinary times, and mid-valley nurses have responded to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic with extraordinary courage, putting their own health at risk as they fight on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

After evaluating your nominations, our panel of judges selected the top 10 for recognition with a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their service. An 11th nominee was chosen by a vote of the people as the Community’s Choice Nurse.

In Sunday’s special section, you’ll find profiles and photos of all the winners. We hope you enjoy learning about these health care heroes and what motivates them in their work.