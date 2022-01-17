Mid-Valley Scam Alert: A fond farewell and look back

A bit of personal news this week: This will be my final Mid-Valley Scam Alert. But don’t worry, this column isn’t going anywhere.

I’m leaving Mid-Valley Media for the next step of my career in journalism. So, I wanted to take this moment to look back on all we’ve learned and all the scams we’ve avoided since I began writing the Mid-Valley Scam Alert.

First, I should point out that this local scam watch column didn’t exist until last year. While I got the idea from a long-running column in the Grants Pass Daily Courier, the papers here in Albany and Corvallis didn’t have anything like this, so I’m proud to have left a more permanent mark behind in my 10 months with the mid-valley papers.

In that time, I’ve had an outpouring of support from readers who say what a great service this is to provide — particularly for the older folks in Linn and Benton counties who are more susceptible to scam artists. Apparently, people appreciate when you alert them to attempts to defraud them, and when you arm them with tips for how to avoid scammers. Who knew?

It’s in that spirit that I’m happy to assure you that this column isn’t going away just because I’m leaving the fluorescent-lit newsroom in Albany. I’ll be passing the reins off to my colleague, Maddie Pfeifer, who covers crime and breaking news for Mid-Valley Media. I am pleased to leave this space in her more-than-capable hands.

Now, if you still feel like you’re dreadfully unprepared to recognize scams and avoid falling for them, let me remind of just how much ground we’ve covered in the past ten months:

See? Look at you. You know what you’re doing. This column is just here to guide your thinking a little bit and to let you know what’s out there. You got this.

It’s been my pleasure to keep you informed and to hear of your support for this scam column and the many other pieces of civic journalism we chip away at for our readers. No one gets into this business for the praise (or, at least, I pity anyone who does), but we reporters never get tired of hearing that people actually read the words we write. And if they happen to resonate, well, that’s pretty cool too.

Jeez, wrap it up, Shinn, we ain’t got all day. Some parting words: Remember to always use those noggins!

OK, signing off.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

